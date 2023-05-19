Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.