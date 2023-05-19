MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 2,970,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

