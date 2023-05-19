Michael Lafair Sells 4,371 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $23,559.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 694,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,012.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CS Disco Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.06. 356,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,655. The stock has a market cap of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 69.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CS Disco from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.91.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.