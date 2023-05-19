Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 320,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

