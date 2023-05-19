Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela Sells 5,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

MSFT stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $318.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,729,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,700,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.55. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $319.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

