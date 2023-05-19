Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.87. 88,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

