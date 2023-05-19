Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MTX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 91,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,902,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,708,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,754,000 after acquiring an additional 486,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

