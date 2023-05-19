Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enbridge Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE ENB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,992. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
Enbridge Profile
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enbridge (ENB)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.