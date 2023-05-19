Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after acquiring an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.71) to GBX 800 ($10.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 880 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.56) to GBX 671 ($8.41) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $729.60.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,344. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

