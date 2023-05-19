Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Edison International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.12. 280,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,986. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

