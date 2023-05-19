Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $392,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $134.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $137.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Citigroup raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

