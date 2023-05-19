Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,095. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.