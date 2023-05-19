Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 437,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of SONY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,035. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $99.15.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

