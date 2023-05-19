Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.89. 32,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.68 and a 200-day moving average of $418.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

