Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 404 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 920,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

