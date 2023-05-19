Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 152,449 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,449 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $215,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,926,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,333,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

