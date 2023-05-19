Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,135,851 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 303.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Exelon worth $122,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. 3,695,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

