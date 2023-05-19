Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $117,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 709,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 242,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,493. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.76.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

