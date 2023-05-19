Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $158.76 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $158,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.03 on Friday, hitting $365.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

