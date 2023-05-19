Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $273.44 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387,094 shares during the period. Yum China accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $273,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,147,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,652. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $64.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock worth $73,434,579. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

