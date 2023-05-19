Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $341.40 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 269.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202,861 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $341,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.43. 625,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.77. The company has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

