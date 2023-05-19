Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 31,130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $145,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 454,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,074,000 after buying an additional 104,548 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,282. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.55.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

