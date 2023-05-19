Mizuho Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $40.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.71% from the company’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $23.71 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

