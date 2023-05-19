Mizuho Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $68.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

EQR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 1,308,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

