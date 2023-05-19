Mizuho Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

