MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Up 0.2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €5.43 ($5.90) and last traded at €5.40 ($5.87). Approximately 44,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.39 ($5.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 98.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

