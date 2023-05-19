Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Suresh Kannan Sells 5,844 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 31,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Model N by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Model N by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Model N Company Profile

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

