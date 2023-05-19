Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Price Performance

Monro stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Monro has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.