Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

