Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.85 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.78. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

