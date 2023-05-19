Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.
BCE Stock Down 0.5 %
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
