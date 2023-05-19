Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BCE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $46.78 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.