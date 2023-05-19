Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

