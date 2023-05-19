Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $705,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $210.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.62 and a 200-day moving average of $234.23.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

