Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $677,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

