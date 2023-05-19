Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $730,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.67 and a 200-day moving average of $512.48. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

