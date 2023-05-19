Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

SONY opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

