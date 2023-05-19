Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,790,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $9,274,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $48,371,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Ball Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Ball stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
