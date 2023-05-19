Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 363 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $452.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

