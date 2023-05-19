Morgan Stanley Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $61.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.7 %

BBWI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 5,618,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,149. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $4,082,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 108.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

