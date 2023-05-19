Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 194,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93.
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
