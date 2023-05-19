Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 194,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $19.93.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 191,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 690,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.