MQS Management LLC Acquires 31,257 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,102.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 667,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $632.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile



Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

