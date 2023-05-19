MQS Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $268.44. 30,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.