MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. 3,903,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,576,118. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -235.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.