MQS Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.3 %

ADP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.17. 681,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.29 and its 200 day moving average is $231.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.