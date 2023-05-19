MQS Management LLC Invests $368,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 688,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after buying an additional 718,625 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,848,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,899,000 after buying an additional 439,430 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,268,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. 409,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,060. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

