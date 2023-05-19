MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,801 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,801 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,942. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.