MQS Management LLC Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $497.00. 445,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,042. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.89.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

