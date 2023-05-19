MQS Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 34.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PSN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSN shares. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Parsons Company Profile



Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

