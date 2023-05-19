MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,462,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. 94,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

