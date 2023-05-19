MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MSA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,024. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -853.59 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $261,711.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

